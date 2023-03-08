ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.76. 11,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 10,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

