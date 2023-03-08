ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NDRA stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.