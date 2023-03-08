ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
NDRA stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
