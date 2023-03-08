Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.67 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $184.45 or 0.00848195 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.67 billion and approximately $2.00 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 186.64237483 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,014,187.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

