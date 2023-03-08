Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Outperform

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.22. 160,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.92. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.