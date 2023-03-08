Energean plc Plans Dividend of $0.30 (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Energean Stock Up 0.6 %

LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,242 ($14.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,328.03. Energean has a one year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,622 ($19.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,574.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,580 ($19.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

