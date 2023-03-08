ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.50 ($17.55) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

ETR ENI opened at €13.43 ($14.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.97 and a 200-day moving average of €13.12.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

