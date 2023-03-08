Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.21% of Enovix worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

