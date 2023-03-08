Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 4,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.21. 2,934,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.37.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.