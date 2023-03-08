Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 4,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.21. 2,934,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

