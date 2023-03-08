Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.86% of Entergy worth $176,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $1,768,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

