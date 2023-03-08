Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TRDA stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
