Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $86,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $312,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $86,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $297,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

