EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.49

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 7.42.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

