Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 8th (AAU, ALLIF, AUMN, BOWL, CLNN, ESBA, INTT, LAC, LCI, LLLAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAF). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR). They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG). They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

