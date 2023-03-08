Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 8th (AAU, ALLIF, AUMN, BOWL, CLNN, ESBA, INTT, LAC, LCI, LLLAF)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAF). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR). They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG). They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

