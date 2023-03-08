ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,385.88

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $6,385.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00036393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00021667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00221687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,079.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00924141 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.