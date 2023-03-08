Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig Sells 5,441 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.87.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
See Also
