Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig Sells 5,441 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

