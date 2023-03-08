Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $115.89

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.89, but opened at $112.67. Etsy shares last traded at $110.05, with a volume of 1,499,742 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $10,865,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.