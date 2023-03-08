Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $7.47 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Euler token can now be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00033805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00425855 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.35 or 0.28784977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.