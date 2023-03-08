Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
