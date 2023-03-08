EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 7,611 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,189.58.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EVCM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,009. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.