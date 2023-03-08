EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 7,611 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,189.58.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,009. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

