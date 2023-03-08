EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 3,039 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 332 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,466.76.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
