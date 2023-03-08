Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ES traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. 1,936,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,387. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

