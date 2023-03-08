Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 5546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

