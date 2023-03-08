Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,555,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

