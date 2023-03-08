Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,147,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Expensify has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

