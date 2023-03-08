Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE FICO traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,953. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.79. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.27.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.