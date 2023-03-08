Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High at $711.41

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $711.41 and last traded at $709.59, with a volume of 67745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.51 and a 200-day moving average of $553.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 198.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

