Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High at $711.41

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $711.41 and last traded at $709.59, with a volume of 67745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.23.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.
Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.51 and a 200-day moving average of $553.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 198.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
