Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 213.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

