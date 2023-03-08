Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $423.63 million and $280,065.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99829933 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $237,944.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

