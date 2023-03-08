Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $291.03 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $291.03 million and approximately $79.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

