Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $99,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

