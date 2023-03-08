Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Findev Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Findev Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.0058 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

About Findev

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

