First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces $0.07 Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

