First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces $0.07 Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
