First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

