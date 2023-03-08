First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 441,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 277,944 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.