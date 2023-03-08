First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.02. 78,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 116,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
