First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.02. 78,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 116,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,019 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 246,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

