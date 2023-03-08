FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 1%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 6,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 34,704 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $34,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,925,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,427 shares of company stock worth $70,514. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

