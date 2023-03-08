Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Insider Sells $151,240.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 999,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Fluor
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.