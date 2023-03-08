Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Insider Sells $151,240.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 999,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

