Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,475,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,665% from the previous session’s volume of 253,624 shares.The stock last traded at $64.09 and had previously closed at $64.30.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

