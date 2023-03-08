Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 285,320 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

