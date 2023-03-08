Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.02. The company has a market capitalization of £125.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

