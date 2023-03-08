Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 2,592 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock remained flat at $93.97 during trading on Wednesday. 102,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

