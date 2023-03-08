Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIMGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.33. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

