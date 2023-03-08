Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.33. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.