Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.
Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.33. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.75.
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
