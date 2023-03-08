Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €46.83 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.83 ($49.82) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME opened at €36.15 ($38.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

