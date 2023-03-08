Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Tarek Ahmad Betti Sells 518 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $16,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also

