Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLL. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $100,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

