Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLL. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Full House Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
Insider Activity at Full House Resorts
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
