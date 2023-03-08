FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.17. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196,715 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 60.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

