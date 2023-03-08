FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Raised by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$35.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

