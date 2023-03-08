G999 (G999) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,584.06

G999 (G999) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,584.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00072184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

