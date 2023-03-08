Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0365 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Gala has a market capitalization of $254.49 million and approximately $139.20 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

