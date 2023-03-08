Galxe (GAL) Market Capitalization Tops $85.83 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $85.83 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00007164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

