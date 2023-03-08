Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

